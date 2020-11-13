Home

Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services
24 Kuku Street
Taihape , Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3880452
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Dorothy Ruth (Dot) CARRINGTON

CARRINGTON, Dorothy Ruth (Dot). On 10 November 2020 at Rymans Hospital, Napier. Dearly loved wife of the late Bernie. Dearly loved mother of Lyn and Pat Sievers (Pukekohe). Grandmother of Jeffrey (deceased), Bridgett, and Scottie (Luggate). Great- grandmother of Samantha and Taylor, Ryan and Rica, and Jasmine. You have earned your rest. "Love you" as we always signed off. Funeral Service Tuesday 17th November, 1pm at Bennetts Taihape Funeral Chapel, 24 Kuku Street, Taihape.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 13, 2020
