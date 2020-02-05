|
LYNDS, Dorothy Rita. Dorothy passed away peacefully in the loving care of Te Puke Country Lodge on Saturday 1 February 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late John Lynds. Loved mother of Shirley and Martin Mortara of Kanwal, Leslie, and the late Caralyn, Gilbert, Trevor and Julie-Anne of Christchurch, Dennis and Donna, Diane and Barry Gregory of Townsville. Grandmother to 12 grandchildren, great grandmother to 13 great grandchildren. A service for Dorothy will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Friday 7 February at 2:00pm. All communications to the Lynds Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 5, 2020