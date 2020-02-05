Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Tauranga Park
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy LYNDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Rita LYNDS

Add a Memory
Dorothy Rita LYNDS Notice
LYNDS, Dorothy Rita. Dorothy passed away peacefully in the loving care of Te Puke Country Lodge on Saturday 1 February 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late John Lynds. Loved mother of Shirley and Martin Mortara of Kanwal, Leslie, and the late Caralyn, Gilbert, Trevor and Julie-Anne of Christchurch, Dennis and Donna, Diane and Barry Gregory of Townsville. Grandmother to 12 grandchildren, great grandmother to 13 great grandchildren. A service for Dorothy will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Friday 7 February at 2:00pm. All communications to the Lynds Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -