KING, Dorothy Rae (Rae) (nee Robertson). Born September 23, 1933. Passed away on July 28, 2020. Peacefully at Cedar Manor, Tauranga, aged 86. Loved wife of the late Tom. Loving mother and mother-in-law to Anne and Brian, Gaye and Tony, Donald and Sue, Robert and Jennie, Ian and Diane, Scott and Caron. Grandmother and great-grandmother to 23. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be advised. Communications to the King family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2020