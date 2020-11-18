Home

Service
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Knox Presbyterian Church
Canada Street
Morrinsville
BELL, Dorothy Pearl. Passed away peacefully on 17 November 2020 in Morrinsville, surrounded by her family. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Christine and Eddie; Gayleen and Darryn, Trevor and the late Helen, and Roger. Cherished Nan to Cherilyn and Lincoln, Andrea and Wayne, Katrina and Lloyd, Kerrin and Rick, Bryce and Chloe. Loved Gran-Nan to Shannan, Josh, Shontelle, Ethan, Ryan, and Jessica. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Rhoda Read for their care. A service for Dorothy will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Canada Street, Morrinsville, on Friday, 20 November 2020 at 1pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Morrinsville St John's Ambulance, 113 Anderson Street, Morrinsville 3300, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Bell family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2020
