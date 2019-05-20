Home

ENSOM, Dorothy (Dot) (nee Knight). On 18th May 2019 at Bupa Care Home, Wattledowns, Manurewa. aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of Norm (Deceased ) Wonderful loving mother of Paul and Nantah (Australia) John and Julia (Auckland ) Cheryl and David (Manukau). Adored Gran of Richard, Jeremy, Shaun, Paula, Ria, Kerry, Erin and their partners, and loving great Gran of Tom, Savanna, Cade, Jake, Zoe, Iyla and soon to be born Bump. As a family we wish to acknowledge all the staff and residents of Bupa Care Home Wattledowns for the love,care and respect shown to our Mother over her years with you, our sincere thanks to you all. A service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 24th May 2019 at 12.30pm. All communications to Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 20 to May 21, 2019
