Dorothy Muriel Ivy (Dot) GODLEY

Dorothy Muriel Ivy (Dot) GODLEY Notice
GODLEY, Dorothy Muriel Ivy (Dot). On Wednesday, 21 August 2019, peacefully at Aparangi, Te Kauwhata, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of John. Loved mum and mother-in- law of Linda, Steve and Jan, Trav and Kathy, Kay and Alan. Cherished nana of Sean, Brendan, Rachel, Anna, Kate, Michelle, Joe, Jess and Scott. Great grandmother of Jock. A celebration of Dot's life will be held at the St Margaret's Anglican Church, Waerenga Road, Te Kauwhata tomorrow Saturday, 24 August at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
