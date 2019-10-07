|
|
|
EDWARDS, Dorothy Merle (nee Garland). Passed away after a short illness on Saturday 5th October 2019 at Middlemore Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John Edwards and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Kathy, Robyn and Larry, Dean (deceased), and Maree and Stewart. Adored grandmother to Jason and Rebecca, Stephen, Melissa and Austin, Matthew and Courteney, Emma, and great grandmother to Zach and Sofia. 'Cherished memories forever' A Funeral Service to celebrate Merle's life will be held at Grahams Pukekohe Chapel, 31 West Street, Pukekohe at 1:30pm on Wednesday 9th of October 2019, Messages to the Edwards family c/- PO Box 82, Patumahoe, 2344.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019