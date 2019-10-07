Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
31 West St
Pukekohe, Auckland
09-238 9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Merle (Garland) EDWARDS

Add a Memory
Dorothy Merle (Garland) EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS, Dorothy Merle (nee Garland). Passed away after a short illness on Saturday 5th October 2019 at Middlemore Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John Edwards and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Kathy, Robyn and Larry, Dean (deceased), and Maree and Stewart. Adored grandmother to Jason and Rebecca, Stephen, Melissa and Austin, Matthew and Courteney, Emma, and great grandmother to Zach and Sofia. 'Cherished memories forever' A Funeral Service to celebrate Merle's life will be held at Grahams Pukekohe Chapel, 31 West Street, Pukekohe at 1:30pm on Wednesday 9th of October 2019, Messages to the Edwards family c/- PO Box 82, Patumahoe, 2344.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.