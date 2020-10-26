|
TRELOAR, Dorothy May (nee McIvor). In Hamilton on 23 October 2020, aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late Bill Treloar and loved mother of Jenny, Brenda, Cynthia, Deb, Angela and their families. Loved sister of Lil and John and the late Bill. A service will be held on Thursday 29th October at 1pm at Woodside Estate, 130 - 132 Woodside Road, Matangi, Hamilton. Any correspondence to the Treloar family may be sent c/o PO Box 4449, Hamilton East, 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2020