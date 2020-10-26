Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Woodside Estate
130 - 132 Woodside Road
Matangi, Hamilton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy TRELOAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy May (McIvor) TRELOAR

Add a Memory
Dorothy May (McIvor) TRELOAR Notice
TRELOAR, Dorothy May (nee McIvor). In Hamilton on 23 October 2020, aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late Bill Treloar and loved mother of Jenny, Brenda, Cynthia, Deb, Angela and their families. Loved sister of Lil and John and the late Bill. A service will be held on Thursday 29th October at 1pm at Woodside Estate, 130 - 132 Woodside Road, Matangi, Hamilton. Any correspondence to the Treloar family may be sent c/o PO Box 4449, Hamilton East, 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -