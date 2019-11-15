Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Woodside Estate
130-132 Woodside Road Matangi
Hamilton
Dorothy May PATTERSON

Dorothy May PATTERSON Notice
PATTERSON, Dorothy May. On 13th November 2019 at Forest Lake Gardens, Hamilton. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron Patterson, mother and mother in law of Caryl, Murray and Lyn, Clive and Gail, Keith and Jenny, Steven and Joanne, Valerie and Darrell McNab and Kevin. Loved nana of 16 grand children and 10 great grandchildren. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held on Sunday 17th November 2019 at 11.00am at Woodside Estate 130-132 Woodside Road Matangi, Hamilton. All communications to The Patterson Family, c/- PO Box 4449 Hamilton. 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 15, 2019
