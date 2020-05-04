|
CRESWELL, Dorothy May. Passed away peacefully at Saint Andrew's Village on Tuesday 28th April 2020, aged 95. Devoted and dearly loved wife of the late Jack Creswell for 68 years. Respected sister-in-law of Bruce and Edna, Beryl and Jim, Josephine and Colin (all deceased). Wonderful Aunt to many nephews and nieces and special Aunty to Carol, Neville and family. Many thanks to the caring staff at St Andrew's. Due to current restrictions a private cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date for Dorothy. Rest in peace with Jack. Always remembered with love.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020