Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy CRESWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy May CRESWELL

Add a Memory
Dorothy May CRESWELL Notice
CRESWELL, Dorothy May. Passed away peacefully at Saint Andrew's Village on Tuesday 28th April 2020, aged 95. Devoted and dearly loved wife of the late Jack Creswell for 68 years. Respected sister-in-law of Bruce and Edna, Beryl and Jim, Josephine and Colin (all deceased). Wonderful Aunt to many nephews and nieces and special Aunty to Carol, Neville and family. Many thanks to the caring staff at St Andrew's. Due to current restrictions a private cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date for Dorothy. Rest in peace with Jack. Always remembered with love.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -