William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-323 7062
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Maunu Crematorium
Cemetery Road
Maunu
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Feilding
Dorothy May (Dorrie) BELL

Dorothy May (Dorrie) BELL Notice
BELL, Dorothy May (Dorrie). Passed away peacefully surrounded by family, aged 100 years. Loving wife of the late George Hector, much loved mother and mother in law of Donald (deceased) Bruce and Dorothy; Elaine and Pauline (Paula). Special Gran to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.A memorial service will be held on Saturday 30th November 2019 in the chapel of William Cotton & Sons, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, followed by a private ash interment.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
