BELL, Dorothy May (Dorrie). Passed away peacefully surrounded by family, aged 100 years. Loving wife of the late George Hector, much loved mother and mother in law of Donald (deceased) Bruce and Dorothy; Elaine and Pauline (Paula). Special Gran to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.A service will be held on Friday 22nd November 2019 at Maunu Crematorium, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei, at 10:30am. All communications to "The Bell Family" PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2019