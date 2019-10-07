|
ARMSTRONG, Dorothy May (Doff). Passed away peacefully on 4th October 2019, in Aidanfield, Christchurch, aged 89 years. Deeply beloved wife of Ian, mum of David, Susan and Philip, and mother-in-law and close friend of Anne and Annie; grandmother of Francesca, Hamish, Jack, William and Samantha. Profound thanks to the unfailingly compassionate staff who cared for her at the Anthony Wilding Village. Requiem Mass for Doff will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, entrance 10 Dominion Street, Takapuna, on Saturday 12 October at 11:00 am followed by a private burial at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery, Albany. In Lieu of flowers donations to the Mental Health Foundation PO Box 10051 Dominion Road Auckland 1446 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019