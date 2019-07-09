|
HUGHES, Dorothy Maureen (Dot). Passed away on July 05, 2019. Peacefully at Aria Park Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Wally. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kim and Bruce. Lisa and Patrick. Loved nana and great nana of Nina and Kelly, Thomas and Frank, and fur grandbaby of Oscar. Special thanks to the staff of Aria Park for their continued support and empathy for Dot over the past eight years. As requested a private family service was held yesterday
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019