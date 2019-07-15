|
JONES, Dorothy Maud. Passed away on the 12th of July 2019. Loved mother of Geraldine and John. Beloved Grandmother of Robert, Debbie and Mark, and Julie and Patrick. Great Grandmother of Josh, Ricky and Melissa. Super Gran was dearly loved and will be missed by family and friends. A funeral service for Dorothy will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Tuesday the 16th of July 2019 at 11.00 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019