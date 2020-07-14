Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Hilda's Church
Wakelin Road
Beachlands
More Obituaries for Dorothy WOOD
Dorothy Mary (nee Heather-Noon) (Dot) WOOD


1920 - 2020
Dorothy Mary (nee Heather-Noon) (Dot) WOOD Notice
WOOD, Dorothy Mary (Dot) (nee Heather-Noon). Born December 02, 1920. Passed away on July 11, 2020 in her 100th year. Dot, beloved Mum of Christopher, Heather, Barbara and Michael, Grandmother to Grant, Stuart, Michael, Nicholas, Rosemary, Madeleine and Dasha and Great Grandmother to Joshua, Jemma, Hayley, Renee, Emily, Jake, Tommy, Toby and Louie. Our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful care and love shown to her by the staff at Howick Baptist Hospital. Together with Dampsy now, the love of her life. Funeral Service at St Hilda's Church, Wakelin Road, Beachlands at 11am on Friday 17th July.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 14, 2020
