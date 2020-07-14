|
WOOD, Dorothy Mary (Dot) (nee Heather-Noon). Born December 02, 1920. Passed away on July 11, 2020 in her 100th year. Dot, beloved Mum of Christopher, Heather, Barbara and Michael, Grandmother to Grant, Stuart, Michael, Nicholas, Rosemary, Madeleine and Dasha and Great Grandmother to Joshua, Jemma, Hayley, Renee, Emily, Jake, Tommy, Toby and Louie. Our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful care and love shown to her by the staff at Howick Baptist Hospital. Together with Dampsy now, the love of her life. Funeral Service at St Hilda's Church, Wakelin Road, Beachlands at 11am on Friday 17th July.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 14, 2020