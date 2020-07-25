Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Road
Burnside
Dorothy Mary (Dot) FENWICK

Dorothy Mary (Dot) FENWICK Notice
FENWICK, Dorothy Mary (Dot) (previously Boyte, nee Pullar). Passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, whilst travelling home from her Otematata bach. Beloved wife of John, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Aidan and Leanne, David and Vanessa, and Camille and Andrew; adored and adoring Nana of Bradley, and Khloe. Dot was the light of our lives and was loved by a wide circle of family and friends. She will be missed dearly by everyone. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Dorothy Fenwick, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Dot will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch on Saturday, August 1 at 2:00pm, private cremation thereafter.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020
