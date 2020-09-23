|
BASSETT, Dorothy Mary (nee Metge). In her 89th year, on 21 September 2020 in Auckland. Dearly loved wife and partner in ministry, of Ken, treasured and greatly loved mother of Peter, Ian, Lynne (deceased) and John. Loved Grandma of Christine and Tim, Eva and Jordan, Mary and Elena, and David, Andrew, Matthew and James. Great grandmother to Elisabeth, David, Benjamin and Hannah, Amelia and Henry, and Zion; and loved sister of Joan Metge. A funeral service will be held at The Eastern Suburbs Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes, Auckland, at 11.00 am, Saturday, 26 September 2020. Burial at Purewa Cemetery, St Johns Road, Meadowbank to follow. We would love to have as many family and friends as possible join us. Due to Covid restrictions, please contact Peter Bassett by mobile 021 814 402 or email [email protected] to advise of intention to attend.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020