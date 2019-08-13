Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy HAYWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Margaret HAYWARD

Add a Memory
Dorothy Margaret HAYWARD Notice
HAYWARD, Dorothy Margaret. Peacefully on 12 August at Highlands MetLifecare, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of (late) Darcy. Much loved Mother of Sherida, Susan, Cameron and Malcolm; Mother in Law of Lloyd, Sarah and Huijuan. Treasured Grandmother of Andrew, Duncan, Jenny, Scott, Sarah, James, Peter, Michael and Sophie. Great Grandmother to many. Until we meet again. The funeral service will be held on Friday 16 August 1.00pm at St. Columba Church 480 Ti Rakau Drive Botany, to be followed by a private cremation. State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.