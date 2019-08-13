|
HAYWARD, Dorothy Margaret. Peacefully on 12 August at Highlands MetLifecare, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of (late) Darcy. Much loved Mother of Sherida, Susan, Cameron and Malcolm; Mother in Law of Lloyd, Sarah and Huijuan. Treasured Grandmother of Andrew, Duncan, Jenny, Scott, Sarah, James, Peter, Michael and Sophie. Great Grandmother to many. Until we meet again. The funeral service will be held on Friday 16 August 1.00pm at St. Columba Church 480 Ti Rakau Drive Botany, to be followed by a private cremation. State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2019