BROWN, Dorothy Mabel. Passed away peacefully 7 December 2019. Late of Pakuranga Park Village. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Les for 62 years. Mother to Gillian, Rob and Linda, Jan and Craig, Craig and Shahnoza. Loving Grandmother of Trinity, Jared and Noel, Christina and Zara and Great Grandchild Maliea. In accordance with Dorothy's wishes a celebration of her life and private cremation will take place. Loving wife and mother. Forever in our hearts. Communications to: PO Box 54063, The Marina 2144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019