NICOL, Dorothy Kitty (nee Jones). After 93 years on this planet she died peacefully after a slow decline over the past few years. When she stopped eating magnum ice creams the end was nigh. Strong supportive wife of 59 years for husband William Mack Nicol (deceased), loving mother and mother-in-law for Bruce and Frances, Douglas, and Scott and Maria. Amazing grandmother to Campbell, Claire, Lucy and Sarah. One of her proudest accomplishments was receiving the Silver Tui for distinguished service as a Cub Leader. She was a Cub Leader for over 40 years and did wonderful things for young boys and girls of Mt Roskill. She did amazing things for her sons, daughter-in-laws and grandchildren as well. We are all happy that the slow decline is over and sad that she is no longer with us. Although her karma is pretty darn good for a next life. We will be having a celebration of her life with family and friends on the 23rd of November 2019 in Paeroa. The family would like to thank the staff at the Ohinemuri Rest Home in Paeroa who provided great care and support to our Nana in her last 5 years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019