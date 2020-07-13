|
SMALLEY, Dorothy Karen (Dot) (nee Gould, previously Mawhinney). Born April 5, 1930. Passed away peacefully on 10 July 2020 at Cantabria Resthome in Rotorua. Loved wife of Mike (deceased) and loving friend of Robin Hunter. Loved mother of Gary, Grant (deceased), Glenda, Karen and Scott and Nana Dot to her 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A private family cremation has been held in Rotorua. A celebration of Dot's life will be held at the Birkenhead RSA, North Shore, Auckland on Friday 31 July at 10am. All comminications to Glenda Mawhinney, 42 Poland St, Waikino RD2 Waihi 3682
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2020