Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy SPENCER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy June (Wilburn) SPENCER

Add a Memory
Dorothy June (Wilburn) SPENCER Notice
SPENCER, Dorothy June (nee Wilburn). Passed away Monday 26 August 2019, aged 95. Cherished wife of Fred (deceased), beloved and special mother of Karen and Lorraine and friend to Murray and Howard. Wonderful sister to Alby, Keith, Eric, (all deceased) and Marge and Wendy, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Gillian for all those scrabble games, cards and calls. Forever in our hearts. Memories will be treasured always. A private service has already been held as per Dorothy's wishes.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.