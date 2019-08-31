|
SPENCER, Dorothy June (nee Wilburn). Passed away Monday 26 August 2019, aged 95. Cherished wife of Fred (deceased), beloved and special mother of Karen and Lorraine and friend to Murray and Howard. Wonderful sister to Alby, Keith, Eric, (all deceased) and Marge and Wendy, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Gillian for all those scrabble games, cards and calls. Forever in our hearts. Memories will be treasured always. A private service has already been held as per Dorothy's wishes.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019