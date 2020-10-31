|
POWELL, Dorothy June (June) (nee Chapman). On October 27th 2020, June passed away suddenly but peacefully at Ascot House, Devonport. Our Queen June born on June 3rd 1923, 97yrs ago. Darling mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Mike, Michael, Jane and Arto (Sydney). Treasured Nana of Vicki, Craig, James, Charlie and Rosie and loved GranNan of Erin, Sarah and Leah. Loving Aunty to 3 generations, forever friend to many and a true stalwart of the Devonport community . A celebration of June's life will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Church Street, Devonport on Wednesday 4th November 2020 at 1pm followed by a private cremation. Our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for all the loving care given to Mum and our family by the staff of Ascot House.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020