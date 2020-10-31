Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Holy Trinity Church, Church Street
Devonport
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy POWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy June (nee Chapman) (June) POWELL


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Dorothy June (nee Chapman) (June) POWELL Notice
POWELL, Dorothy June (June) (nee Chapman). On October 27th 2020, June passed away suddenly but peacefully at Ascot House, Devonport. Our Queen June born on June 3rd 1923, 97yrs ago. Darling mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Mike, Michael, Jane and Arto (Sydney). Treasured Nana of Vicki, Craig, James, Charlie and Rosie and loved GranNan of Erin, Sarah and Leah. Loving Aunty to 3 generations, forever friend to many and a true stalwart of the Devonport community . A celebration of June's life will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Church Street, Devonport on Wednesday 4th November 2020 at 1pm followed by a private cremation. Our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for all the loving care given to Mum and our family by the staff of Ascot House.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -