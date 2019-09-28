Home

Dorothy Joyce BEDOGNI

Dorothy Joyce BEDOGNI Notice
BEDOGNI, Dorothy Joyce. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 22 September 2019 at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eugenio (Jim) Bedogni and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lyndsay and Lynne, John and Kenda, Keith and Hazel and Andrew and Margaret. Adored grandmother to Clinton (dec), Simon, Nic, Mathew, Daniel, Michael, Victoria, Charlotte, Emma, James, Pierce and Mark, and their partners, and great grandmother to Edward, Isabella, Alex, Emily, Spencer, Sophia, Clara, Ivy, Caterina, Eva, Enzo, Lynne, Xavier and Gen. 'Cherished memories forever' A Funeral Service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 11 Vincent Street, Howick at 11am on Friday 11 October 2019 followed by a function in Mellons Bay. Interment at Waikumete Cemetery will take place the following day. Messages to the Bedogni family c/- PO Box 39535, Howick, Auckland 2145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
