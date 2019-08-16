|
CORDES, Dorothy Joy (Joybells). Passed away suddenly at Auckland City Hospital on 13th August 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Derek, loving mother and mother-in-law of Sheryl and Steve, Bruce and Stephany, Elaine and Francis, Leslie and Loreene, Neil and Julie, and the late Rosemary, cherished Nana of Chris and Chrissy, Anita and Quentin, Tara and Gary, Cathryn and Ryan, James, Nigel and Sierra (Vancouvar), Debbie (London), and great Grandma of Jax, and beloved sister of the late Marie. Forever in our hearts. Will be sadly missed. A service for Joy will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday, 19th August, 2019 at 12.30pm. All communications to the Cordes family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019