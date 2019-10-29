|
|
|
BELL, Dorothy Josephine. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 25 October 2019 aged 93. Loving wife of the late Lloyd. Beloved mother of Jude, Jo (deceased), Anna, Michael (deceased) and Peter. Mother- in-law to Peter, Jack and Jan. Grandmother to Chris, Jenny, Sam, Fuschia, James and Tim. Great Grandmother to Jasper, Shayla, Mason, McKenzie and Eloise. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 17 Selwyn Road, Howick on Friday 1 November at 11.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 29, 2019