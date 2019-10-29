Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
09-533 7493
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Josephine BELL

Add a Memory
Dorothy Josephine BELL Notice
BELL, Dorothy Josephine. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 25 October 2019 aged 93. Loving wife of the late Lloyd. Beloved mother of Jude, Jo (deceased), Anna, Michael (deceased) and Peter. Mother- in-law to Peter, Jack and Jan. Grandmother to Chris, Jenny, Sam, Fuschia, James and Tim. Great Grandmother to Jasper, Shayla, Mason, McKenzie and Eloise. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 17 Selwyn Road, Howick on Friday 1 November at 11.30am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.