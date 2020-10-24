Home

Dorothy Joan (nee Hughes) (Joan) GRAHAM

Dorothy Joan (nee Hughes) (Joan) GRAHAM Notice
GRAHAM, Dorothy Joan (Joan) (nee Hughes). Joan passed peacefully away at Hilda Ross, Hamilton on 31 August 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of Davd for nearly 73 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Dave and Moon (Waiheke Island), Paul and Claire (Italy), Julia and Kevin (Canterbury), and Sue and Steve McConnell (Hamilton). Loved Nana to her 11 grandchildren, her great grandchildren and great great grandchild. A service to celebrate Joans life will be held on 7th November 1:30pm at Hillcrest Chapel, Hamilton.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
