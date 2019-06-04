|
STEPHENS, Dorothy Jean. Age 66, died at Auckland City, on Friday, May 31, 2019 after a brief and fierce battle with cancer. Born on August 31, 1952, in Eltham as Dorothy Jean Stevenson. Dot was a devoted and amazing Grandmother, Mother, Sister, Aunty, Cousin and best friend to many, and she will be forever in our hearts. Dot is survived by her sister Terry Stevenson and brother Bob Stevenson, daughters Pania and Lisa, son Duane, and her beloved Grandchildren Ezra, Mylo, Winter, Elliot and Oscar. "Her service will be held today 10am at the Grey Lynn R.S.C 1 Francis St Grey Lynn".
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019
