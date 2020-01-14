|
|
|
FRANCIS, Dorothy Jean (nee Reyburn). 11 January 2020, aged 91. Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends. Loved wife of the late Bernie Moore. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ralph and Jan, Jim and Liz and Wendy. Loved Grandmother of Nicola, Gillian, Sarah and Sam and Great Grandmother of Jessica and Thomas. Loved wife of the late Leo Francis and loved stepmother of Christopher and Raewyn . A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 16 January at 10.00am followed by private cremation. In Lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated. All communications c/- Po Box 302-524, North Harbour Mail.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 14, 2020