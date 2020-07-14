Home

Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
09-533 7493
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
Dorothy Jean ALLEY

ALLEY, Dorothy Jean. Passed away peacefully on 11 July 2020 in her 92nd year. Loved wife of the late George. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Janice and Stewart, Grant and Deb, Robyn. Cherished nana of Cameron, Brandon, Adam, and great-nana of six great- grandchildren. A service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 17 July at 11am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St John Ambulance can be made online at bit.ly/djalley1107



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 14 to July 15, 2020
