ALLEY, Dorothy Jean. Passed away peacefully on 11 July 2020 in her 92nd year. Loved wife of the late George. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Janice and Stewart, Grant and Deb, Robyn. Cherished nana of Cameron, Brandon, Adam, and great-nana of six great- grandchildren. A service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 17 July at 11am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St John Ambulance can be made online at bit.ly/djalley1107
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 14 to July 15, 2020