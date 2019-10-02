Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy HOLDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy HOLDEN

Add a Memory
Dorothy HOLDEN Notice
HOLDEN, Dorothy. Peacefully at Regency Home and Hospital, September 30 2019 in her 99th year. Gracious to the end. Dearly loved wife of the late David and much loved mother of Gillian, Joanne, Paula, Steven and David. Mother in Law of Frank, Steve, Tim, Chris and Francine. Nana of Nicola, Gemma, Birgitta, Annika, Christopher, Joshua, Imogen, Elizabeth, Jack, Izzy and Alex. Nananana of Rosa, Indy and Ivy. A lifetime caring for others, now your time to rest. A sincere thank you to the staff at The Regency for the care and love shown and especially, the dancing. A private family celebration to be held.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.