HOLDEN, Dorothy. Peacefully at Regency Home and Hospital, September 30 2019 in her 99th year. Gracious to the end. Dearly loved wife of the late David and much loved mother of Gillian, Joanne, Paula, Steven and David. Mother in Law of Frank, Steve, Tim, Chris and Francine. Nana of Nicola, Gemma, Birgitta, Annika, Christopher, Joshua, Imogen, Elizabeth, Jack, Izzy and Alex. Nananana of Rosa, Indy and Ivy. A lifetime caring for others, now your time to rest. A sincere thank you to the staff at The Regency for the care and love shown and especially, the dancing. A private family celebration to be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019