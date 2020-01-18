|
HODGSON, Dorothy. Passed away Thursday 16th January 2020 peacefully at Peacehaven Blockhouse Bay. Loved wife of late husband Arnold Hodgson and much loved Mother of Kay and Philip. Mother in law of Jim and Therese. Loving Gran of Angela and Wayne, David and Tracey, Melissa and Michael, Joe and Lesley, Andrew, Chris and Jen. Great Gran of 9 and Great Great Gran of 2. She will be dearly missed by all. A service will be held at Morrisons Garden Chapel, Universal Drive Henderson on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020