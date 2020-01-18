Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Morrisons Garden Chapel
Universal Drive
Henderson
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy HODGSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy HODGSON

Add a Memory
Dorothy HODGSON Notice
HODGSON, Dorothy. Passed away Thursday 16th January 2020 peacefully at Peacehaven Blockhouse Bay. Loved wife of late husband Arnold Hodgson and much loved Mother of Kay and Philip. Mother in law of Jim and Therese. Loving Gran of Angela and Wayne, David and Tracey, Melissa and Michael, Joe and Lesley, Andrew, Chris and Jen. Great Gran of 9 and Great Great Gran of 2. She will be dearly missed by all. A service will be held at Morrisons Garden Chapel, Universal Drive Henderson on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -