BAUCKE, Dorothy Helen (nee Gibbison). Passed away on the 12th October 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel, mother and mother in law of Robyn and Bruce, Keith and Adrienne, Andrew and Rachel, Russell and Fiona. Grandmother of Jamie, Anna, Daniel, Rebecca, Ashleigh, Jordan, Sam, Karl, Jared, Josh, and Jayne, and great grandmother to 14.5 loving grandkids. A service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at Elstow Hall, Ngutumanga Rd, Otway on Tuesday 20th October at 11am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Baucke family C/- PO Box 120, Te Aroha 3342.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020