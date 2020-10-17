Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Elstow Hall,
Ngutumanga Rd
Otway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy BAUCKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Helen (Gibbison) BAUCKE

Add a Memory
Dorothy Helen (Gibbison) BAUCKE Notice
BAUCKE, Dorothy Helen (nee Gibbison). Passed away on the 12th October 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel, mother and mother in law of Robyn and Bruce, Keith and Adrienne, Andrew and Rachel, Russell and Fiona. Grandmother of Jamie, Anna, Daniel, Rebecca, Ashleigh, Jordan, Sam, Karl, Jared, Josh, and Jayne, and great grandmother to 14.5 loving grandkids. A service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at Elstow Hall, Ngutumanga Rd, Otway on Tuesday 20th October at 11am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Baucke family C/- PO Box 120, Te Aroha 3342.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -