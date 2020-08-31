|
HYLAND, Dorothy Grace (nee McNeur). Passed away peacefully on 29 August 2020, aged 92. Beloved wife of Bruce and much loved mother and mother in law of Mary and Michael, Fiona and Murray, Ian (deceased) and Debbie, and Joan. Nana Dot to Lyndon, Brendon, Hunter, Cole, Alex and Ben. Due to Level 2 restrictions a private service will be held. Thank you to the staff at Keringle Park for Dorothy's care over the last two and a half years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2020