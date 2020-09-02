Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Sep. 3, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Whangarei Salvation Army Hall
3 Aubrey Street
Regent
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy FOOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Grace (Pascoe) FOOT

Add a Memory
Dorothy Grace (Pascoe) FOOT Notice
FOOT, Dorothy Grace (nee Pascoe). On 31 August 2020 in her 80th year. Surrounded by her family. Treasured Mother and Mother in Law of Jaime and Su, Marcus and Janine, Justin, Dorinda and Anthony. Grandmother to Jonelle, George, Louis, Henry, Chelsea, Phoebe and Lucy. Sister of Jim, George (deceased), Ruth and Judith. The service will be held at Whangarei Salvation Army Hall, 3 Aubrey Street, Regent at 1.30pm on Thursday 3 September. Smart dark dress. No donations, just lots of flowers please. Thank you to the nurses and doctor at Hibiscus Coast. M. Foot, P.O. Box 735, Kumeu 0810, Auckland.



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -