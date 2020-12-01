|
TROUGHTON, Dorothy Fay (Fay). On Wednesday, 25th November 2020, sadly our beautiful "mum" passed away peacefully aged 88. Dearly loved Mother to David, Sam, Kylie, Jack and George, special Mother in law to Margaret, Murray and Myn and treasured Nana to Roxy, Kent, Guy, Cassie, Georgia, Tyrone and longtime pal of the late Bill Troughton. "Friend to Many". A private service was held on Saturday at the Rosa Chapel, Matamata. All communications to P.O.Box 99, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020