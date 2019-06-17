Home

Dorothy Fay (Fay) HUMPHRIES

Dorothy Fay (Fay) HUMPHRIES Notice
HUMPHRIES, Dorothy Fay (Fay). On 15th June, 2019 passed away peacefully at Terence Kennedy House, in her 96th year. Loved eldest daughter of the late Alec and Georgina Humphries, beloved sister of Jean Hopkins, and the late Thomas Humphries, loved aunt of Roy, Lauren and John, Patricia, Kevin and Rochelle, and loved by her many great nieces and nephews. Loved and remembered always. A service for Fay will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday, 20th June, 2019 at 11;00 a.m. All communications to the Humphries family C/- the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2019
