Dorothy Ernestine ASHBOLT

ASHBOLT, Dorothy Ernestine. In her 96th year, Dorothy passed away peacefully on 21 June 2019. Dorothy was the much loved wife of the late George and beloved mother of the late Pamela and John. Dorothy will be dearly missed by her remaining family in the UK, NZ and her many, many friends. A funeral service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at St. Francis Church, 96 Park Road, Titirangi at 1.30pm on Friday, 28 June. Special thanks go to the manager and staff at Hugh Green Care Home, Albany, for their wonderful, dedicated care given to Dorothy during the past year. A true Christian Dorothy will be sadly missed by many. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
