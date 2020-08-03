Home

Dorothy Enid SEYMOUR

Dorothy Enid SEYMOUR Notice
SEYMOUR, Dorothy Enid. Passed away peacefully on 1st August, 2020 at Aria Gardens, Albany. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel. Much loved and respected mother and mother- in law of Janet and Ken Goody, grandmother of Chris and Trudy Beaumont, Glenn Beaumont and Terrie Emm, Jasin and Angela Beaumont, great grandmother of Oliver and George, Jack, Amedee and Tyler. According to Dorothy's wishes, a private family service will be held. All communications to "The Seymour Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943, New Zealand



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2020
