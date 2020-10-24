|
BARCLAY, Dorothy Elsie. Passed away peacefully on 20 October 2020, at the age of 98. Wife of the late Noel. Loving mother of John and Linda and Grandmother to Gemma, Chris and Jane. She will always be remembered for her pioneering and loving nature. Her family and loved ones will honour her with a private service. All communications to the Barclay Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446 or contact John on 021-630-821. Special thanks to the team of Bruce House at St Andrew's Village for their care and support.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020