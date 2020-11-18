|
|
|
LUSTY, Dorothy. Dorothy aged 90 years passed away in Opotiki in the weekend. She was an independent, intelligent and respected lady. Our sympathies go out to John, Keith and his family. We the extended family acknowledge Dorothy for looking after Max for so many years. Max's daughters Angela (Margison), Suzanne (deceased) (Marlow), Janice (Pearce) and Beverly (Howearth) with all their families wish her rest in peace. There will be no formal funeral. A later ceremony to be organised when Dorothy's ashes are laid to rest.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020