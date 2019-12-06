Home

ANGUS, Dorothy Elizabeth. Peacefully in Te Puke on Thursday 5th December 2019 aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jock. Much loved mother of Stuart (deceased), Donald, and Margaret. Treasured grandma of Hamish, Darryl, Regan, Nathan, Kimberley, and Jon. A service for Dorothy will be held at Changepoint Church Tauranga, 131 Poike Road, Ohauiti Tauranga, on Monday 9th December at 1.30 pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to The Leprosy Mission New Zealand, PO Box 96262 Balmoral Auckland 1342, or they may be left at the venue. Messages to the Angus family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
