TUTT, Dorothy Eileen (Dot). Born 2 June 1919 . Dot passed away peacefully at Hodgson House, Tauranga on 27th August 2019. Dot celebrated her 100th Birthday in style with her extended family who were always a big part of her life. A long life well lived. Loved daughter of the late Ethel and Gus of Paekakariki. Sister to the late Reg, Ted and Eric. Loved and admired Aunty of Barry and Margaret, Alan and Sue, Peter and Lyn, Jan Cooper, Robin and Margaret, Michael and Beth, Linda and Ian Watson, Trish and Allan Cottle, Susie and Frank Hackett, John and Sarah. At Dot's request a private cremation has been held in Tauranga. Dot is in our hearts and memories. All communications to Tutt family, C/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga 3110.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2019