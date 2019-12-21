|
CUNNINGHAM, Dorothy Eileen (nee Webster, formerly Ruddenklau). On December 10, 2019 at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Aged 81 years. Gone to join her beloved son Bruce and husband Jack. Loved and loving mum and mother-in-law of Sue and Rummy. Dear grandmother to Hayley, Orea and Corey, Maire, Ngarita and special great- grandmother to Hannah, and Huxley. Our dear Grandmar has flitted through the gap in the hedge to chat with loved ones beyond. Special thanks to all those who cared so respectfully and kindly for Dorothy, especially in the last weeks and days of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest you plant something special in your garden in memory of Dorothy. A private service has been held. All messages to the Morton Family, C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140. Rest from your weariness. Dunstalls Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Napier Ph 06 8357196
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 21, 2019