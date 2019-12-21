Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy CUNNINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Eileen (n?e Webster, formerly Ruddenkl) CUNNINGHAM

Add a Memory
Dorothy Eileen (n?e Webster, formerly Ruddenkl) CUNNINGHAM Notice
CUNNINGHAM, Dorothy Eileen (nee Webster, formerly Ruddenklau). On December 10, 2019 at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Aged 81 years. Gone to join her beloved son Bruce and husband Jack. Loved and loving mum and mother-in-law of Sue and Rummy. Dear grandmother to Hayley, Orea and Corey, Maire, Ngarita and special great- grandmother to Hannah, and Huxley. Our dear Grandmar has flitted through the gap in the hedge to chat with loved ones beyond. Special thanks to all those who cared so respectfully and kindly for Dorothy, especially in the last weeks and days of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest you plant something special in your garden in memory of Dorothy. A private service has been held. All messages to the Morton Family, C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140. Rest from your weariness. Dunstalls Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Napier Ph 06 8357196
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -