COOK, Dorothy Eden (nee Leyden). Passed away peacefully at Maygrove Village Hospital on Friday 4th September 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Herb. Much loved Mum of Helen and Greg, Glenda and George, Peter and Terri. Loving Nanny and Great Nanny to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff of Maygrove Village Hospital for all their wonderful love and care. Under the current circumstances, a private family service for Dorothy is going to be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2020