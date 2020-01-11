|
SADLER, Dorothy Constance (nee Patterson). WAAF service no. 422287 Born March 30, 1922. Passed away peacefully in North Shore Hospital 6th January, 2020 aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Sidney; dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Graeme, Peter and Mary, Kathleen and the late Roy. Much loved Nanna and Great Nanna to her 6 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. Dorothy was devoted to her family and will be sadly missed by all. Many thanks to the staff of North Shore Hospital and Summerset Falls, Warkworth for their care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020