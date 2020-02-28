|
HAYMAN, Dorothy Carina (nee Castle). Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday, 26th February 2020 in her 87th year. Darling wife of the late Norm. Sister to Kate Coolaham. Will be sadly missed by her family and friends. A heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Radius Matua. A service for Dorothy will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga on Monday, the 2nd of March 2020 at 2:00pm. All communication to the Hayman family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2020