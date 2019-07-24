Home

Dorothy Beryl (nee Woodall) (Beryl) CROOK

CROOK, Dorothy Beryl (Beryl) (nee Woodall). Born June 29, 1922. Passed away peacefully on 20 July 2019, aged 97 years. Beloved mother and mother in law of David and Margaret, Elizabeth and John, and Richard and Anna. Much loved Nana of Nicole, Rebecca, Joel, Selena, Georgi and Zoe, and Great Grandmother of Isaiah, Ethan, Isabelle, Indiana, Thea, Evie, Alonzo, Simiona, Soul, Elijah, Khephas, and Seith. A funeral service will be held at 1pm on 27 July at All Saints Church Howick followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 24 to July 25, 2019
