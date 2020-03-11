|
HOLMES, Dorothy Ann (nee Bennett). Peacefully at her home on Sunday the 8 March 2020; aged 80 years. Cherished wife of Terry for 59 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michele and Neil, Deborah, Raewyn and Tony, Vicky and Aubrey, and Angela. Loved Nana of Coral, Ben, Kerry, Analise, Logan, Dale, Hayden, Tyler, Alysha-Marie, and Danyon. Great Nan of Shya, Kaley, and Riley. Forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate the life of Dorothy, will be held in Fountains Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura. Thursday the 12 March at 2:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2020