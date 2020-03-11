Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy HOLMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ann (Bennett) HOLMES

Add a Memory
Dorothy Ann (Bennett) HOLMES Notice
HOLMES, Dorothy Ann (nee Bennett). Peacefully at her home on Sunday the 8 March 2020; aged 80 years. Cherished wife of Terry for 59 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michele and Neil, Deborah, Raewyn and Tony, Vicky and Aubrey, and Angela. Loved Nana of Coral, Ben, Kerry, Analise, Logan, Dale, Hayden, Tyler, Alysha-Marie, and Danyon. Great Nan of Shya, Kaley, and Riley. Forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate the life of Dorothy, will be held in Fountains Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura. Thursday the 12 March at 2:00pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -